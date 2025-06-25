What is UpTop (UPTOP)

UpTop is a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain, designed to empower projects with community-driven LP (liquidity pool) building capabilities. It replaces manual market-making with automated protocols and replaces VC control with community participation—initiating a new paradigm of liquidity infrastructure.

UpTop Price Prediction

UpTop Price History

UpTop (UPTOP) Tokenomics

How to buy UpTop (UPTOP)

UPTOP to Local Currencies

UpTop Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UpTop What is the price of UpTop (UPTOP) today? The live price of UpTop (UPTOP) is 0.03114 USD . What is the market cap of UpTop (UPTOP)? The current market cap of UpTop is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UPTOP by its real-time market price of 0.03114 USD . What is the circulating supply of UpTop (UPTOP)? The current circulating supply of UpTop (UPTOP) is -- USD . What was the highest price of UpTop (UPTOP)? As of 2025-06-25 , the highest price of UpTop (UPTOP) is 0.17134 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of UpTop (UPTOP)? The 24-hour trading volume of UpTop (UPTOP) is $ 223.89K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

