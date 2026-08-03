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The live sidelined price today is 0 USD.SIDELINED market cap is 15,113.68 USD. Track real-time SIDELINED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live sidelined price today is 0 USD.SIDELINED market cap is 15,113.68 USD. Track real-time SIDELINED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SIDELINED Price Info

What is SIDELINED

SIDELINED Official Website

SIDELINED Tokenomics

SIDELINED Price Forecast

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sidelined Logo

sidelined Price (SIDELINED)

Unlisted

1 SIDELINED to USD Live Price:

$0.00001513
$0.00001513$0.00001513
-1.24%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
sidelined (SIDELINED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-03 14:20:01 (UTC+8)

sidelined Price Today

The live sidelined (SIDELINED) price today is $ 0, with a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIDELINED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIDELINED.

sidelined currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,113.68, with a circulating supply of 999.25M SIDELINED. During the last 24 hours, SIDELINED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIDELINED moved -0.30% in the last hour and -8.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

sidelined (SIDELINED) Market Information

$ 15.11K
$ 15.11K$ 15.11K

--
----

$ 15.11K
$ 15.11K$ 15.11K

999.25M
999.25M 999.25M

999,248,798.033318
999,248,798.033318 999,248,798.033318

The current Market Cap of sidelined is $ 15.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIDELINED is 999.25M, with a total supply of 999248798.033318. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.11K.

sidelined Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.30%

-1.20%

-8.39%

-8.39%

sidelined (SIDELINED) Price History USD

During today, the price change of sidelined to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sidelined to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sidelined to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sidelined to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.20%
30 Days$ 0-35.28%
60 Days$ 0+11.68%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for sidelined

sidelined (SIDELINED) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SIDELINED in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
sidelined (SIDELINED) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of sidelined could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price sidelined will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SIDELINED price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking sidelined Price Prediction.

What is sidelined (SIDELINED)

sold the bottom anon?

Okay, just one final capitulation… it’s going to zero anyway.” You hit the sell button, fully convinced it’s over. The next day, it 10x’s. “Sold the bottom, anon?” echoes in your head as you stare at the green candles. The cycle is familiar: the normal brain buys the dip, the glowing brain holds through it, the expanding brain sells to avoid further losses. But the ascended brain? It sells the exact bottom—right before the moon mission begins. Sidelined isn’t about winning trades; it’s about embracing the art of missing them entirely. It’s for those who mastered the timing... in the worst possible way.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

sidelined (SIDELINED) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Pump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About sidelined

What is sidelined about?

Sidelined isn’t about winning trades; it’s about embracing the art of missing them entirely. It’s for those who mastered the timing... in the worst possible way.

What is the current price of sidelined?

The live price of sidelined (SIDELINED) is $ USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is sidelined positioned in the market?

sidelined currently sits at market rank #9304, supported by a market capitalization of $15113.68. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SIDELINED?

The circulating supply of SIDELINED is 999248798.033318 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of sidelined?

During the last 24 hours, sidelined traded within a range of $ (24-hour low) and $ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is sidelined from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

sidelined reached an all-time high of $, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SIDELINED trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for sidelined?

The current price movement of -1.20% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About sidelined

Page last updated: 2026-08-03 14:20:01 (UTC+8)

sidelined (SIDELINED) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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