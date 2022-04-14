Coldstack (CLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Coldstack (CLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Coldstack (CLS) Information ColdStack is connecting all the decentralized clouds like Filecoin, Crust and Arweave into the largest data storage network on the planet (over 3,000 Petabytes). We aim to aggregate all the decentralized clouds ecosystem to create the most affordable, friendly and easy to use data storage ever. Official Website: https://coldstack.io Whitepaper: https://coldstack.io/files/ColdStackLitePaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/JCRiQKaujJjAjfVH8CNo4htGFMuTTnZtwvasVwneT7MA Buy CLS Now!

Coldstack (CLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coldstack (CLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 498.50K $ 498.50K $ 498.50K Total Supply: $ 50.00M $ 50.00M $ 50.00M Circulating Supply: $ 23.51M $ 23.51M $ 23.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.06M $ 1.06M $ 1.06M All-Time High: $ 1.65 $ 1.65 $ 1.65 All-Time Low: $ 0.020503439717162324 $ 0.020503439717162324 $ 0.020503439717162324 Current Price: $ 0.0212 $ 0.0212 $ 0.0212 Learn more about Coldstack (CLS) price

Coldstack (CLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Coldstack (CLS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CLS's tokenomics, explore CLS token's live price!

Coldstack (CLS) Price History Analyzing the price history of CLS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

CLS Price Prediction Want to know where CLS might be heading? Our CLS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

