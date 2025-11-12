Camp Network is the Autonomous IP Layer — the first purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain built to natively support provenance, programmable licensing, and agent monetization at the protocol level. As generative AI transforms creativity, Camp provides the infrastructure to register, license, and monetize intellectual property onchain across PvP and AI-native consumption. Camp makes content programmable, enforceable, and monetizable by default — solving the infrastructure gap at the intersection of AI and IP.