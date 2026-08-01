The Bull Price Today

The live The Bull (BULLCOIN) price today is $ 0.004528, with a 8.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current BULLCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004528 per BULLCOIN.

The Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- BULLCOIN. During the last 24 hours, BULLCOIN traded between $ 0.002687 (low) and $ 0.005845 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BULLCOIN moved +4.06% in the last hour and +109.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.40K.

The Bull (BULLCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 73.40K$ 73.40K $ 73.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.53M$ 4.53M $ 4.53M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of The Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 73.40K. The circulating supply of BULLCOIN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.53M.