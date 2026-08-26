QoreChain Price(QOR)
QoreChain price today is $ 0.005854, up 9.97% in the last 24 hours.
The live QoreChain (QOR) price today is $ 0.005854, with a 9.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current QOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005854 per QOR.
QoreChain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- QOR. During the last 24 hours, QOR traded between $ 0.004878 (low) and $ 0.008655 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, QOR moved -8.36% in the last hour and +33.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.26K.
QORECHAIN
The current Market Cap of QoreChain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.26K. The circulating supply of QOR is --, with a total supply of 4500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.34M.
-8.36%
+9.97%
+33.04%
+33.04%
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for QoreChain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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QoreChain is a post-quantum, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain with a live public mainnet. As quantum computing advances toward breaking today's encryption, most chains stay exposed to "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks. QoreChain secures every transaction by default with finalized NIST post-quantum standards (ML-DSA-87, ML-KEM-1024, SHAKE-256), making it quantum-safe at the base layer rather than as a bolt-on. It runs a unified triple-VM engine (EVM, Solana-VM and CosmWasm) in which one account and balance is addressable as an Ethereum (0x), Solana and Cosmos (qor1) address, so developers deploy existing Solidity, Rust or CosmWasm code with no rewrite. Built-in AI tooling generates and audits smart contracts, and a Rollup Dev Kit extends the chain to app-specific L2s.
Targeted users: Web3 developers building quantum-safe dApps, rollups and DeFi; validators and node operators; and long-term holders, funds and enterprises that need assets and data to remain secure against future quantum threats. Consumer access is through the QoreX mobile wallet and the QoreChain web dashboard (explorer, wallet, faucet, AI contract studio, quests).
For a more in-depth understanding of QoreChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on QOR with leverage. Explore QORUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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