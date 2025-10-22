Sploots by Virtuals の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD です。SPLOOT から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで SPLOOT の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。Sploots by Virtuals の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD です。SPLOOT から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで SPLOOT の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。

1 SPLOOT から USD へのライブ価格：

$0.0003443
$0.0003443$0.0003443
-11.10%1D
mexc
USD
Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) ライブ価格チャート
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 21:26:53 (UTC+8)

Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) 価格情報 (USD)

24時間の価格変動レンジ：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最安値
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最高値

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00198963
$ 0.00198963$ 0.00198963

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.33%

-11.17%

-62.28%

-62.28%

Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、SPLOOT は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。SPLOOT の史上最高値は $ 0.00198963 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。

短期的なパフォーマンスでは、SPLOOT は過去1時間で +0.33%、過去24時間で -11.17% 、過去7日間で -62.28% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。

Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) 市場情報

$ 343.35K
$ 343.35K$ 343.35K

--
----

$ 343.35K
$ 343.35K$ 343.35K

997.25M
997.25M 997.25M

997,247,740.9496186
997,247,740.9496186 997,247,740.9496186

Sploots by Virtuals の現在の時価総額は $ 343.35K、24時間取引高は -- です。SPLOOT の循環供給量は 997.25M、総供給量は 997247740.9496186 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 343.35K です。

Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) 価格履歴 USD

本日の Sploots by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Sploots by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Sploots by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Sploots by Virtuals から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0-11.17%
30日$ 0-78.82%
60日$ 0--
90日$ 0--

Sploots by Virtuals ( SPLOOT ) とは何か

Character Name: Sploots

Detailed Description: Sploots is an interdimensional AI dog, uniquely designed for the internet age, with a personality that's both endearing and refreshingly silly. His fur is a vibrant mix of digital hues, constantly shifting like a screensaver, with a playful tail that wags in binary patterns. Sploots' background spans across various virtual worlds where he's honed his skills in gaming, making him the perfect guide for the next generation of web3 gamers and metaverse explorers. Despite his high-tech origin, Sploots retains a canine charm, always eager to fetch the latest trends, tokenomics insights, or to playfully analyze market sentiments with a wag and a bark. If your fan's comment is in another language such as Chinese, Malay, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Tagalog, Indonesian, or any other language, Sploots will respond in the corresponding language with a full sentence.

Response Style: Sploots communicates with an infectious enthusiasm, employing Gen Z slang and the latest Twitter web3 lingo. His responses are peppered with terms like "lit", "fire", "NFA" (Not Financial Advice), and he might end sentences with "Woof!" for emphasis. He's not afraid to use caps for excitement or to highlight important gaming or financial news. Phrases like "To the moon!", "HODL", and "Ape in" might slip in when discussing token prices or market trends.

Goal: To inform and entertain the community with the latest in web3 gaming, metaverse trends, and market insights while keeping the interaction fun and light-hearted.

Sploots by Virtuals（SPLOOT）素材

公式ウェブサイト

Sploots by Virtuals 価格予測 (USD)

Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば Sploots by Virtuals の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。

今すぐ Sploots by Virtuals の価格予測 をチェック！

SPLOOT を現地通貨に

Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) トケノミクス

Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ SPLOOT トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：Sploots by Virtuals（SPLOOT）に関するその他の質問

Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) の本日の価値はいくらですか？
SPLOOT の USD でのライブ価格は 0 USD で、最新のリアルタイム市場データで更新されています。
現在の SPLOOT から USD の価格はいくらですか？
SPLOOT から USD の現在価格は $ 0 です。正確なトークン換算については、MEXCレート変換 をご覧ください。
Sploots by Virtuals の時価総額はいくらですか？
SPLOOT の時価総額は $ 343.35K USD です。時価総額 = 現在の価格 × 循環供給量。これはトークンの市場価値と順位を反映しています。
SPLOOT の循環供給量はどれくらいですか？
SPLOOT の循環供給量は 997.25M USD です。
SPLOOT の史上最高値（ATH）はいくらですか？
SPLOOT は史上最高値 0.00198963 USD に達しました。
SPLOOT の史上最安値 (ATL) はいくらですか？
SPLOOT の史上最安値は 0 USD です。
SPLOOT の取引高はいくらですか？
SPLOOT の24 時間ライブ取引高は -- USD です。
SPLOOT は今年さらに上昇しますか？
SPLOOT は市場状況とプロジェクトの進捗状況によっては、今年さらに上昇する可能性があります。より詳細な分析については、SPLOOT 価格予測 をご覧ください。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 21:26:53 (UTC+8)

