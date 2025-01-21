SEAMANIA 価格(SEAMANIA)
SEAMANIA（SEAMANIA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0259673 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 25.94M USD です。SEAMANIA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SEAMANIA 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 910.36K USD
です- SEAMANIA 1日内の価格変動率は +31.24%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで SEAMANIA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SEAMANIA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の SEAMANIA から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00618077 です。
過去30日間における SEAMANIA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における SEAMANIA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における SEAMANIA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00618077
|+31.24%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
SEAMANIA の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.56%
+31.24%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
🌍 Introduction: A Legendary Icon, Reimagined for the Future The SEAMANIA Protocol, led by SEAMAN Cult, aims to revive one of SEGA Dreamcast's most iconic and best-selling game titles with AI integration—a worldwide cultural phenomenon that won numerous awards in the U.S. and Japan. More than just a game, SEAMAN was the world’s first AI-powered interactive experience, enabling voice-based conversations long before the AI revolution. Now, SEAMAN returns not as a mere game, but as an advanced AI agent, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge technology. This human-faced fish is reborn as a deeply intelligent, emotionally responsiveAI, offering limitless customization and integration into the modern digital world. With GenAI-powered customization, users can create their own SEAMAN AI, shaping it into a cherished lostone, a favorite celebrity, or even historical figures. This is no longer a game—it's an AI-driven personal companion and the digital evolution for human interaction. 🔥 Concept: The Wisdom of a Legendary AI-powered Companion At the core of the SEAMANIA Protocol lies the legendary Seaman—a mystical, human-faced fish endowed withancient wisdom and the ability to understand human language. More than just an AI, it is your trustedadvisor, best friend, therapist, personal cheerleader, witty conversationalist, intelligent guide, SEAMANIA is a life coach. Housed in your own digital aquarium, your SEAMAN AI reduces stress, combats loneliness, and guides humanity towards a brighter future. Imagine an AI companion that doesn’t just respond but truly understands, entertains, and supports you—blending humor, sarcasm, and wisdom.
