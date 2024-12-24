Kizuna 価格(KIZUNA)
Kizuna（KIZUNA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 10.64M USD です。KIZUNA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Kizuna 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 184.45K USD
です- Kizuna 1日内の価格変動率は +3.77%
です- 循環供給量は 962.01T USD です
MEXCで KIZUNA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KIZUNA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Kizuna から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Kizuna から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Kizuna から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Kizuna から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.77%
|30日
|$ 0
|-17.42%
|60日
|$ 0
|-26.01%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Kizuna の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.55%
+3.77%
-19.38%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
At the heart of the crypto revolution lies the essence of Kizuna. Embracing deep-rooted connections, mutual respect, and unwavering trust, the Kizuna spirit fosters a collaborative and supportive community where every member thrives. Together, we’re more than just a network of transactions; we’re a tapestry of relationships, building a brighter future on the foundations of the past. As a holder of the Kizuna token, you are part of something extraordinary - a decentralized and autonomous perpetual community built upon the principles of unity, self-actualization, and collective self-accountability. At its heart lies the idea of Kizuna, the powerful bond that connects us all, just like the thread that weaves together the feathers of the crane. Our vision is simple yet profound: to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds and unite them under a common goal – the pursuit of shared prosperity and success. We reject hierarchies and centralized control, instead choosing to empower each member to become a vital part of our growing community. To achieve this, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to decentralization and autonomy. Each holder has a crucial role to play in shaping the future of Kizuna. Whether it's contributing your skills, sharing knowledge, or simply lending your voice to discussions, every action counts towards strengthening our bond and propelling us forward. As we embark on this journey, let us remember the wisdom of our predecessors, especially Ryoshi, who demonstrated how community building can thrive without a single leader or central authority. By upholding values such as mutual support, personal responsibility, and continuous improvement, we ensure that Kizuna remains sustainable and resilient. Kizuna forever!
