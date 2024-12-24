Jade Currency 価格(JADE)
Jade Currency（JADE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00146637 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 86.12K USD です。JADE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Jade Currency 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 151.92 USD
です- Jade Currency 1日内の価格変動率は +5.73%
です- 循環供給量は 58.57M USD です
MEXCで JADE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な JADE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Jade Currency から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Jade Currency から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0010941747 です。
過去60日間における Jade Currency から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0011314104 です。
過去90日間における Jade Currency から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0008566567833548794 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.73%
|30日
|$ +0.0010941747
|+74.62%
|60日
|$ +0.0011314104
|+77.16%
|90日
|$ +0.0008566567833548794
|+140.50%
Jade Currency の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.03%
+5.73%
-1.64%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Jade Currency is a BEP-20 token to be fast transaction over Binance Smart Chain stakeable in all platforms to provide high APR returns. The project committed to changing the world by creating the first ever NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and metaverse shop for precious gems such as jade where buyers can purchase in cryptocurrency. It is believed the future holds a strong demand for the use of cryptocurrencies and there is somewhat of a barrier to entry for the current industry which Crypto Jade can solve. The holders of Jade Currency (JADE) token have majority ownership of the company. Jade Currency NFT marketplace and metaverse shop will be the preferred destination for buyers and seller of precious gems. Blockchain cost, specifically Binance Smart Chain, lowers transaction fees on both small and larger purchases when compared to other forms of payment. Jade Currency is the only cryptocurrency that is focused within this multi-billion dollar industry. The security of the blockchain, wallets, and Jade Currency are impossible to compromise. Not to mention BSC has one of the fastest transactions speeds of any blockchain currently offered. The pilars of Jade Project are: - The demand The price of jade and other stones has continued to rise for the last couple of centuries due to the preferences of the Chinese culture and inflation of the global money supply. Also, the average price of top cryptocurrencies has risen 500% this last year alone. The metaverse has seen LAND values increase by just as much. - The utility Our Jade Currency NFT marketplace and virtual shop in the metaverse will be both easy to use and exciting to explore. Sellers will be able to customize their shops with the products they want and buyers will be able to browse products via search criteria. JADE token holders will be able to explore the metaverse shop where the featured sellers will have their precious gem NFT for sale. There will also be live auctions held in the metaverse shop for items of high value worth. - Jade Currency & Tokenomics The JADE token will act as a fractional ownership token. Public holders are taking majority ownership of 60% of transactions fees from the marketplace, fees from the NFT sale in Metaverse, live auction fees and most importantly, own 60% of the LAND value and metaverse shop. All the investor needs to do is stake the JADE in the marketplace to receive the fees.
