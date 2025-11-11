اقتصاد توکنی Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS)
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
اطلاعات Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS).
Vouch is a liquid staking protocol on the Pulsechain network. It enables PLS holders to gain trustless yield on their PLS.
PLS staked in the Vouch ecosystem is used to run validators and gain rewards. People who stake their PLS, in the Vouch app, are given the liquid staking token vPLS.
The price of vPLS originally started as the same price as PLS but constantly increases over time to include the yield gained from the validator efforts. The yield is delivered in the form of an increased vPLS token value relative to PLS.
The standard block rewards are paid to the PLS stakers and people providing the validators in the system. The priority fees, which are earned when a validator is selected to process a block, go into the Vouch ecosystem as revenue.
There are two sources of revenue in the Vouch ecosystem. The first is the priority fees from the validators. The second source of the revenue comes from a buy/sell fee on the Vouch token. All of this revenue goes into the Vouch ecosystem and is distributed to system participants.
A percentage of this revenue, plus the regular validator rewards, are paid back to the holders of vPLS. Thus constantly increasing the value of vPLS. This percentage will generally vary between 10-20%. The percentage at Vouch token launch was 24%.
vPLS does not have a fixed supply. When PLS is staked in the system, vPLS is minted in response. Therefore its supply constantly varies depending on the amount of PLS staked in the Vouch staking app.
vPLS is held privately in stakers wallets. You retain self-custody of your PLS in the form of vPLS that can be redeemed through the Vouch app. The redemption time can vary, depending on the amount being redeemed. Smaller amounts are generally instant. Large amounts can take 3-5 days to bring validators offline and unlock PLS.
There is a PLS/vPLS pair on PLSX where you can instantly swap your vPLS to PLS rather than redeeming through the Vouch app.
The Vouch liquid staking protocol launched in October of 2024 and has run flawlessly since. The staking protocol was launched in collaboration with the StaFi team, utilising their open-source liquid staking protocol that had been running, exploit free, for over four years.
توکنومیکس Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Vouch Staked PLS (VPLS) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای VPLS که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های VPLS که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی VPLS را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن VPLS را بررسی کنید!
پیش بینی قیمت VPLS
میخواهید بدانید که VPLS به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت VPLS ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.
لطفاً توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حفظ حریم خصوصی را مطالعه و درک کنید.
