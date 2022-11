16. You may delete your MEXC account at any time, the consequences of account deletion include but not limited to the following:

You will lose all digital assets and data contained in this account.

You will not be able to recover the personal information, transaction records, business data, and historical information under the account.

You will not be able to use this account to log in to MEXC’s services.

Important: The account cannot be recovered once it is deleted. To protect your rights, we will remind you of the risks again after you select the button to Delete Account.