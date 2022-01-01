Why Choose MEXC
We offer you security, efficiency, and variety.
- Safe & Secure Platform
Our industry-leading security and financial stability keep your identity and funds safe and secure.
- Fast Crypto Listing
We launch new and high-quality crypto projects efficiently with good liquidity.
- Wide Crypto Variety
We rank top among first-tier exchanges with the highest number of listed crypto.
Discover Our Products
Trade a variety of products with MEXC based on your preferences.
- Spot
1,500+ crypto available for you to trade at the best rates.تجارت را شروع کنید
- Futures
Up to 200x leverage across futures contracts. You can use Futures to hedge your spot positions.تجارت را شروع کنید
- Leveraged ETFs
No margin or risk of liquidation. Trade our leveraged ETFs here simply like spot trades.تجارت را شروع کنید
با اپلیکیشن MEXC در هر جایی معامله کنید
پشتیبانی کامل از iOS، اندروید و ویندوز
Manage Your Portfolio Easily
Turn into a professional trader via our one-stop services platform with powerful features, high execution speed and low fees.
Multi-Platform App Support
Buy and trade all your favorite tokens on MEXC App effortlessly, anytime and anywhere.