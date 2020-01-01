اقتصاد توکنی Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

اقتصاد توکنی Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
USD

اطلاعات Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY).

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

وب‌ سایت رسمی:
https://www.chillguy.io/
کاوشگر بلوک:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 69.59M
$ 69.59M$ 69.59M
کل عرضه:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 999.95M
$ 999.95M$ 999.95M
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
$ 69.59M
$ 69.59M$ 69.59M
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.6985
$ 0.6985$ 0.6985
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.01784659462823309
$ 0.01784659462823309$ 0.01784659462823309
قیمت فعلی:
$ 0.06959
$ 0.06959$ 0.06959

ساختار توکن عمیق Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

عمیق‌ تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن‌ های CHILLGUY بپردازید. این بخش جنبه‌ های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می‌ کند: کاربرد، مشوق‌ ها و واگذاری.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
  • Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Description
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
Team20Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
Existing Investors13Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
Ecosystem Fund2.4For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
Livestreaming3Marketing and platform promotion activities
Foundation2For long-term sustainability and project management

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
  • Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.

Unlocking Time

  • Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
  • Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.

Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking ScheduleNotes
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33ImmediateLargest initial distribution
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24Gradual (2025-2029)For rewards, growth, and development
Team20Gradual (2025-2029)Standard vesting to prevent dumps
Existing Investors13Gradual (2025-2029)Vested to align with long-term interests
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6As neededFor exchange listings and liquidity
Ecosystem Fund2.4Gradual (2025-2029)For partnerships and grants
Livestreaming3As neededFor marketing and platform promotion
Foundation2Gradual (2025-2029)For sustainability and management

Implications and Analysis

  • Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
  • Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.

Limitations

  • No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
  • Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.

توکنومیکس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های CHILLGUY که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های CHILLGUY که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی CHILLGUY را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن CHILLGUY را بررسی کنید!

نحوه خرید CHILLGUY

آیا علاقه‌ مند به اضافه کردن Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش‌ های مختلفی برای خرید CHILLGUY، از جمله کارت‌ های اعتباری، حواله‌ های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می‌ کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه‌ ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می‌ کند.

تاریخچه قیمت Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت CHILLGUY به کاربران کمک می‌ کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت‌ های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده‌ های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش‌ بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.

پیش‌ بینی قیمت CHILLGUY

می‌خواهید بدانید که CHILLGUY به کجا می‌ رود؟ صفحه پیش‌ بینی قیمت CHILLGUY ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص‌ های فنی را ترکیب می‌ کند تا یک چشم‌ انداز آینده‌ نگر ارائه دهد.

چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟

پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی‌ های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون‌ ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه‌ ای، MEXC ساده‌ ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.

بیش از 4,000 جفت معاملاتی در بازارهای اسپات و فیوچرز
سریع‌ ترین لیست شدن توکن در بین صرافی‌ های متمرکز (CEX)
رتبه اول لیکوئیدیتی در سراسر بازار
کمترین هزینه، پشتیبانی 24 ساعته در هفت روز از هفته از مشتریان
شفافیت بیش از 100% در ذخیره توکن برای وجوه کاربران
آستانه بسیار پایین: خرید ارز دیجیتال فقط با 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
خرید کریپتو فقط با 1 USDT: ساده ترین راه شما به دنیای ارز های دیجیتال!

سلب مسئولیت

داده‌های توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی‌ کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه‌ گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.