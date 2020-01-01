اقتصاد توکنی Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
اطلاعات Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY).
Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های CHILLGUY بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Overview
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
- Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Description
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33
|Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24
|For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
|Team
|20
|Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
|Existing Investors
|13
|Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6
|Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4
|For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
|Livestreaming
|3
|Marketing and platform promotion activities
|Foundation
|2
|For long-term sustainability and project management
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
- Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
- Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.
Unlocking Time
- Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
- Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
- Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.
Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|Notes
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33
|Immediate
|Largest initial distribution
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For rewards, growth, and development
|Team
|20
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|Standard vesting to prevent dumps
|Existing Investors
|13
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|Vested to align with long-term interests
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6
|As needed
|For exchange listings and liquidity
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For partnerships and grants
|Livestreaming
|3
|As needed
|For marketing and platform promotion
|Foundation
|2
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For sustainability and management
Implications and Analysis
- Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
- Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
- Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.
Limitations
- No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
- Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.
Conclusion
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.
توکنومیکس Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای CHILLGUY که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های CHILLGUY که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی CHILLGUY را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن CHILLGUY را بررسی کنید!
