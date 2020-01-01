SENSUS（SENSUS）資訊

Our AI is about dominating the attention economy by creating a rich ecosystem of interconnected AI agent frameworks. It all begins with Sensus, the origin agent, designed to collect, coordinate, and establish the foundational infrastructure for everything that follows. Sensus is not just an agent—it’s the starting point of a network built to redefine how AI integrates into digital ecosystems, capturing attention and driving engagement at scale. This is the genesis of a new era, where each agent expands and strengthens the system’s reach, influence, and power.