Juris Protocol（JURIS）資訊

Juris Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform operating within the Terra Classic ecosystem. It aims to revitalize and expand the utility of Terra Classic by introducing lending and borrowing markets. Juris Protocol focuses on creating transparent, secure, and user-friendly DeFi services, leveraging the existing infrastructure of Terra Classic to offer new opportunities for lending, borrowing, and yield generation. The protocol is designed to enhance the ecosystem's resilience and functionality by providing real-world use cases and fostering trust through KYC verification and on-chain transparency measures for its team and treasury wallets. Juris Protocol's operations are underpinned by smart contracts audited for security, ensuring a solid foundation for its DeFi offerings within the Terra Classic network.