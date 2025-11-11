Featured in Matt Furies latest book Cortex Vortex as Ratos nemesis. The character is also part of ZOGZ which confirms its real name.

Matt Furie, the artist best known for creating Pepe the Frog, has been working on a new book. The news comes from his editor, who goes by the handle @beuys_on_sale_ on Instagram. In a recent post, the editor hinted at an upcoming project featuring new characters named Gasspas and Rato. Gasspas’s visual appearance can be inferred from the artwork. In one illustration, Gasspas is depicted looming over two rats (Rato and Wat), gazing down at them in a menacing way (an image that has circulated among collectors). This inferred that Gasspas is Ratos nemesis in the new book Cortex Vortex reinforced by community quips that “cats eat rats”. Gasspas debuted as part of ZOGZ, a collection of 111 original NFT character illustrations by Matt Furie launched in May 2023.