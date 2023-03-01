DucatusX（DUCX）資訊

What is the project about? The DucatusX blockchain protocol was deployed to expand the Ducatus Group’s vision of blockchain usability. DUCX, the native coin of the DucatusX blockchain, started trading in December 2022.

What makes your project unique? DucatusX provides an infrastructural support framework that equips blockchain developers with the necessary tools for creating and deploying smart contracts that comply with DRC-20 standards, enabling the development of both current and future decentralized applications. DucatusX Coin (DUCX) is the native coin that pays all transaction fees deployed on the DucatusX ecosystem.

To date, DucatusX is home to the following projects: QMN (Queen Margherita Napoli) Token JWAN Token AA+ Token GOLD MV Token Bullion Token My Planet Earth (MPE) Token Serenissima NFT GOLD MV NFT Pizza Heritage NFT Prime Gold NFT S.E.E.D. NFT

Fast Facts • Total number of DUCX is fixed at maximum 777,874,205 • Layer 1 blockchain, EVM-compatible • Low transaction and gas fees, smart contracts available • Enables only trusted and verified project tokens • Strong supporting community • Native blockchain for the upcoming NFTyNation market place and AA+ DEX