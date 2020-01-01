DOM（DOM）資訊

The DOMS project, backed by the $DOM token, is a Web3-focused initiative created by Domino, a pioneering music artist in the blockchain space. DOMS combines unique NFT-based profile pictures (PFPs), music, and art to build an engaging community focused on creativity, connection, and humanitarian values. Each DOM NFT features hand-drawn traits and is supported by exclusive music content, creating a unique digital collectible with cultural and artistic value. The $DOM token serves as the primary utility token within the DOMS ecosystem, allowing holders to access various perks, experiences, and community-driven rewards.