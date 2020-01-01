Districts（DSTRX）資訊

Districts is a virtual world platform built on the Realio Network, integrating blockchain-based land ownership with a decentralized governance model. The ecosystem operates using DSTRX, its native token, which has a fixed supply of 125 million. The issuance of DSTRX is tied to the minting of Land Pixels—unique geographical coordinates within Districts—ensuring a controlled and gradual token distribution. Users influence the platform’s development through decentralized governance, enabling them to vote on key ecosystem decisions. Additionally, Districts leverages Ethereum’s blockchain infrastructure for smart contracts, staking mechanisms, and seamless integration with DeFi applications.