🚀 What Is CV3ai? CV3ai is an agentic recruitment platform that uses AI + blockchain to serve both sides of hiring — helping candidates win better jobs faster, while giving employers access to authenticated, pre-vetted talent with real-world credibility.

It’s not just a job board. It’s an AI hiring agent and on-chain trust layer designed to automate, enhance, and verify the most critical parts of recruiting.

🧠 For Candidates (Job Seekers) The Agent Does: Discovers high-fit roles based on your skills, goals, and preferences.

Enhances your résumé using AI to better match each role.

Scores and ranks jobs by match quality.

Applies on your behalf (with approval).

Verifies your experience (work history, GitHub, LinkedIn) on-chain.

Core Tools: CV3 Engine – AI résumé enhancement + job fit scoring

Selfcruitment™ – You pick the job, CV3 handles the rest

Trust Layer – Verifies your claims with public data and APIs

1-Click Apply – Integrated job board submission with tailored résumé

🏢 For Employers and Agencies The Agent Does: Sources talent that actually fits the job spec — both technically and culturally.

Validates candidate history via GitHub, LinkedIn, public records, and AI cross-matching.

Generates shortlists of matched, verified résumés.

Automates outreach and applicant tracking.

Prevents fraud with on-chain résumé authentication.

Core Tools: Verified Résumé Layer – LinkedIn, GitHub, and work history validation

Talent Search Agent – Matches real candidates with active intent

Score-Based Shortlisting – Prioritizes by fit and trust

Agency Dashboard – Manage hiring pipelines across clients

🔗 Blockchain-Backed Credentials CV3ai uses the Base blockchain to create the first public, immutable résumé layer, ensuring:

Tamper-proof work history

AI-generated trust scores

Resume + job matching audits

Decentralized professional identity

💸 Token + Monetization Token: $CV3ai (ERC-20 on Base)

Model: Credit-based system (buy credits with fiat or $CV3ai)

Use Cases: Resume enhancements, job applications, credential verification

Goal: Enable non-crypto users while building an on-chain credential economy