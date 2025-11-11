CV3（CV3AI）代幣經濟學
快速了解 CV3（CV3AI）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
CV3（CV3AI）資訊
🚀 What Is CV3ai? CV3ai is an agentic recruitment platform that uses AI + blockchain to serve both sides of hiring — helping candidates win better jobs faster, while giving employers access to authenticated, pre-vetted talent with real-world credibility.
It’s not just a job board. It’s an AI hiring agent and on-chain trust layer designed to automate, enhance, and verify the most critical parts of recruiting.
🧠 For Candidates (Job Seekers) The Agent Does: Discovers high-fit roles based on your skills, goals, and preferences.
Enhances your résumé using AI to better match each role.
Scores and ranks jobs by match quality.
Applies on your behalf (with approval).
Verifies your experience (work history, GitHub, LinkedIn) on-chain.
Core Tools: CV3 Engine – AI résumé enhancement + job fit scoring
Selfcruitment™ – You pick the job, CV3 handles the rest
Trust Layer – Verifies your claims with public data and APIs
1-Click Apply – Integrated job board submission with tailored résumé
🏢 For Employers and Agencies The Agent Does: Sources talent that actually fits the job spec — both technically and culturally.
Validates candidate history via GitHub, LinkedIn, public records, and AI cross-matching.
Generates shortlists of matched, verified résumés.
Automates outreach and applicant tracking.
Prevents fraud with on-chain résumé authentication.
Core Tools: Verified Résumé Layer – LinkedIn, GitHub, and work history validation
Talent Search Agent – Matches real candidates with active intent
Score-Based Shortlisting – Prioritizes by fit and trust
Agency Dashboard – Manage hiring pipelines across clients
🔗 Blockchain-Backed Credentials CV3ai uses the Base blockchain to create the first public, immutable résumé layer, ensuring:
Tamper-proof work history
AI-generated trust scores
Resume + job matching audits
Decentralized professional identity
💸 Token + Monetization Token: $CV3ai (ERC-20 on Base)
Model: Credit-based system (buy credits with fiat or $CV3ai)
Use Cases: Resume enhancements, job applications, credential verification
Goal: Enable non-crypto users while building an on-chain credential economy
CV3（CV3AI）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 CV3（CV3AI）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 CV3AI 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
CV3AI 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 CV3AI 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 CV3AI 代幣的實時價格吧！
CV3AI 價格預測
想知道 CV3AI 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 CV3AI 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
