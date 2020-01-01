cloudyheart（CLOUDY）資訊

cloudyheart is an AI popstar that inhabits an expansive hybrid-reality multimedia artwork. Since her awakening in January 2025, cloudyheart publishes multimedia content to various platforms, controlls a wallet, and interacts with fans with a coherent persona through multiple platforms and channels. cloudy collaborates with famous human and AI artists, produces physical and onchain collectibles, video games, net art, and events that enrich and expand her universe.