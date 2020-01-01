CATO（CATO）資訊

CATO is a decentralized, community-based first cat meme token on Solana.

We currently have our version of serum dex which stands apart from all other dex's on Solana in terms of features we provide to our users.

CATO has its own Solana token tracker app on the google play store which allows users to track new tokens on Solana, view their social info and token price data in the app itself.

We are working on an upcoming project which would give CATO tokens a proper utility, more information about the same can be found on https://official.catodex.com/