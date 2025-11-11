reBaked is building a set of governance, management, and operations tools for DAOs and Web 3.0 ecosystems to better distribute and manage their treasuries- focusing on value creation

Our projects across different niche markets helping networks to align incentives with contributors- safeguarding the long-term success and financial well-being of blockchain ecosystems. Tools are designed to offer collaboration mechanisms, growth mechanisms, and governance infrastructure to help projects achieve shared goals

Our protocols allows Web 3.0 Projects to get enhanced deliverables faster, build stronger community bonds, decentralize faster, and achieve better return of value to the stakeholders.

Our native token $BAKED is backed by ecosystem treasuries accumulated by incubated projects, which are actively managed by the RBKD DAO.