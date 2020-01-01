ANARCHY（ANARCHY）資訊

The project, Anarchy, is a community-driven cryptocurrency and social experiment that challenges the corrupt and manipulative elements of the crypto space. Unlike many projects that rely on a central developer or team, Anarchy was designed with trust and decentralization in mind. Its founder, Kendu Miazaki, intentionally stepped away after laying a strong foundation, burning 55% of the supply and locking liquidity to allow the community to take full control of the project. This bold experiment fosters organic, community-led growth while promoting fairness, freedom, and transparency.