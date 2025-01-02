Red Kite 价格 (PKF)
今天 Red Kite (PKF) 的实时价格为 0.02526397 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.60M USD。PKF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Red Kite 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.98K USD
- Red Kite 当天价格变化为 -0.58%
- 其循环供应量为 142.41M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PKF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PKF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Red Kite 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00014891146870946。
在过去30天内，Red Kite 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0047053765。
在过去60天内，Red Kite 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0073501857。
在过去90天内，Red Kite 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000021271203554867。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00014891146870946
|-0.58%
|30天
|$ -0.0047053765
|-18.62%
|60天
|$ +0.0073501857
|+29.09%
|90天
|$ -0.000021271203554867
|-0.08%
Red Kite 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.31%
-0.58%
-11.22%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is PolkaFoundry (PKF)? PolkaFoundry is a platform for building DeFi dapps for the Polkadot ecosystem. It includes: A blockchain which is built on Substrate, is EVM-compatible, and supports several UX-enabling features for dApps. The blockchain will work as a Polkadot parachain or parathread. A bunch of DeFi-friendly services for dapp builders. These include both built-in services and integration with external ones. Who is behind PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry was founded back in 2018 by Thi Truong, who was then a key member of Kyber Network's core team. The PolkaFoundry team now consists of 20+ members located in several countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, and India. Advisory board includes the DuckDAO leaders; Garlam Won who is behind the marketing of Harmony, Mantra DAO, Kylin; and Lester Lim - founder of X21 Digital. Who is backing PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry has completed a $1.9M Private Sale Round, backed by DuckDAO, Signum Capital, Master Ventures, AU21 Capital, BlockDream Fund, Magnus Capital, X21 Digital, Rarestone Capital, PNYX Ventrues, and several other renown ventures. What Makes PolkaFoundry Unique? Leveraging the interoperability and scalability of the Substrate framework and the growing ecosystem of Polkadot EVM compatible, strait-forward to migrate DeFi dapps from Ethereum Come with DeFi-friendly services Built-in UX-enabling features which allow developers to build frictionless-UX so that dapps can approach normal people outside the crypto community. This is the key point for blockchain to reach mass adoption. What is the Tokenomics of PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tokens? Token Name: PolkaFoundry Token Symbol: PKF Total Supply: 200,000,000 PKF token is an Ethereum's ERC-20 token. In the future, when PolkaFoundry blockchain launches the mainnet, PKF token holders can swap ERC-20 PKF token for native PKF coin at the rate of 1 for 1. Token Utility: Payment for transaction fees Staking for collators to earn share of block rewards Staking to participate in the on-chain governance process and earn rewards for voting on proposals Payment for PolkaFoundry & partners' services
|1 PKF 兑换 AUD
A$0.0406749917
|1 PKF 兑换 GBP
￡0.020211176
|1 PKF 兑换 EUR
€0.0242534112
|1 PKF 兑换 USD
$0.02526397
|1 PKF 兑换 MYR
RM0.1129299459
|1 PKF 兑换 TRY
₺0.8920707807
|1 PKF 兑换 JPY
¥3.9666959297
|1 PKF 兑换 RUB
₽2.8419439853
|1 PKF 兑换 INR
₹2.1663854275
|1 PKF 兑换 IDR
Rp407.4833300491
|1 PKF 兑换 PHP
₱1.4632891424
|1 PKF 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.2823991172
|1 PKF 兑换 BRL
R$0.1568892537
|1 PKF 兑换 CAD
C$0.0363801168
|1 PKF 兑换 BDT
৳3.019044415
|1 PKF 兑换 NGN
₦39.0477393923
|1 PKF 兑换 UAH
₴1.0638657767
|1 PKF 兑换 VES
Bs1.28846247
|1 PKF 兑换 PKR
Rs7.041068439
|1 PKF 兑换 KZT
₸13.2618157721
|1 PKF 兑换 THB
฿0.8650383328
|1 PKF 兑换 TWD
NT$0.8309319733
|1 PKF 兑换 CHF
Fr0.022737573
|1 PKF 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1963010469
|1 PKF 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.2554187367