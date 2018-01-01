Red Kite（PKF）代币经济学
Red Kite（PKF）信息
What Is PolkaFoundry (PKF)? PolkaFoundry is a platform for building DeFi dapps for the Polkadot ecosystem. It includes:
A blockchain which is built on Substrate, is EVM-compatible, and supports several UX-enabling features for dApps. The blockchain will work as a Polkadot parachain or parathread. A bunch of DeFi-friendly services for dapp builders. These include both built-in services and integration with external ones. Who is behind PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry was founded back in 2018 by Thi Truong, who was then a key member of Kyber Network's core team.
The PolkaFoundry team now consists of 20+ members located in several countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, and India.
Advisory board includes the DuckDAO leaders; Garlam Won who is behind the marketing of Harmony, Mantra DAO, Kylin; and Lester Lim - founder of X21 Digital.
Who is backing PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry has completed a $1.9M Private Sale Round, backed by DuckDAO, Signum Capital, Master Ventures, AU21 Capital, BlockDream Fund, Magnus Capital, X21 Digital, Rarestone Capital, PNYX Ventrues, and several other renown ventures.
What Makes PolkaFoundry Unique? Leveraging the interoperability and scalability of the Substrate framework and the growing ecosystem of Polkadot EVM compatible, strait-forward to migrate DeFi dapps from Ethereum Come with DeFi-friendly services Built-in UX-enabling features which allow developers to build frictionless-UX so that dapps can approach normal people outside the crypto community. This is the key point for blockchain to reach mass adoption. What is the Tokenomics of PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tokens? Token Name: PolkaFoundry Token Symbol: PKF Total Supply: 200,000,000 PKF token is an Ethereum's ERC-20 token. In the future, when PolkaFoundry blockchain launches the mainnet, PKF token holders can swap ERC-20 PKF token for native PKF coin at the rate of 1 for 1.
Token Utility:
Payment for transaction fees Staking for collators to earn share of block rewards Staking to participate in the on-chain governance process and earn rewards for voting on proposals Payment for PolkaFoundry & partners' services
Red Kite（PKF）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Red Kite（PKF）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Red Kite（PKF）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Red Kite（PKF）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 PKF 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
PKF 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 PKF 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 PKF 代币的实时价格吧！
PKF 价格预测
想知道 PKF 的未来走势吗？我们的 PKF 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。