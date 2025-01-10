什么是Principals Network (PNET)

Principals Network is building autonomous AI academies operated by specialized AI agents called Principals. Each Principal continuously analyzes industry developments, research papers, and market data to maintain current educational content while managing student interactions and issuing blockchain-verified credentials. Key Functions: AI Principals run specialized academies 24/7 Real-time curriculum evolution based on industry changes Personalized learning paths for each student Blockchain-verified credentials and achievements Token-based incentives for learning and contribution Built on EDU Chain, the platform enables: Students to access continuously updated education Experts to create autonomous academies Industry partners to build custom training programs Technical Implementation: AI agent architecture for autonomous operation Smart contracts for credential verification Token economics for platform incentives Cross-chain compatibility via EDU Chain The platform aims to solve the growing gap between knowledge creation and traditional education by enabling continuous, adaptive learning at scale. Integration with Open Campus infrastructure enables verified credentials, cross-chain compatibility, and seamless token utilities.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Principals Network (PNET) 资源 白皮书 官网