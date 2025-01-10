4GENTIC 价格 (4GS)
今天 4GENTIC (4GS) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 973.82K USD。4GS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
4GENTIC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 13.99K USD
- 4GENTIC 当天价格变化为 -9.76%
- 其循环供应量为 988.13M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 4GS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 4GS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，4GENTIC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000106638431293698。
在过去30天内，4GENTIC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，4GENTIC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，4GENTIC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000106638431293698
|-9.76%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
4GENTIC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.08%
-9.76%
-40.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The First Agent-to-Agent Data Brokerage Protocol For Upstream Source Intelligence 1. Executive Summary In a digital landscape increasingly dominated by AI agents, access to authentic source data has become the new digital gold. The 4GS Protocol introduces a groundbreaking paradigm: the first-ever Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Data Brokerage system, specifically designed to capture, process, and distribute genuine source intelligence from fragmented data sources. Through a sophisticated network of AI agents working together, the protocol monitors, captures, and aggregates data across multiple platforms. This cross-platform approach ensures capture of authentic community signals at their source, rather than relying on downstream information. Our upstream data collection and distribution system allows AI agents to tap into interactions, decisions, and insights that are typically difficult to capture effectively. 4GS serves as a crucial upstream data provider in the AI agent ecosystem, ensuring that downstream agents, humans, and organizations can leverage unique source data effectively. 4GS not only delivers raw data but also performs semantic aggregations to produce context-aware insights, enabling users to make informed decisions. 4GS addresses a fundamental challenge in the AI industry by providing scalable access to authentic, real-time human intelligence through both raw data and actionable insights.
