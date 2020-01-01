4GENTIC（4GS）代币经济学
深入了解 4GENTIC（4GS），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
4GENTIC（4GS）信息
The First Agent-to-Agent Data Brokerage Protocol For Upstream Source Intelligence
- Executive Summary In a digital landscape increasingly dominated by AI agents, access to authentic source data has become the new digital gold. The 4GS Protocol introduces a groundbreaking paradigm: the first-ever Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Data Brokerage system, specifically designed to capture, process, and distribute genuine source intelligence from fragmented data sources. Through a sophisticated network of AI agents working together, the protocol monitors, captures, and aggregates data across multiple platforms. This cross-platform approach ensures capture of authentic community signals at their source, rather than relying on downstream information. Our upstream data collection and distribution system allows AI agents to tap into interactions, decisions, and insights that are typically difficult to capture effectively. 4GS serves as a crucial upstream data provider in the AI agent ecosystem, ensuring that downstream agents, humans, and organizations can leverage unique source data effectively. 4GS not only delivers raw data but also performs semantic aggregations to produce context-aware insights, enabling users to make informed decisions. 4GS addresses a fundamental challenge in the AI industry by providing scalable access to authentic, real-time human intelligence through both raw data and actionable insights.
4GENTIC（4GS）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 4GENTIC（4GS）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
市值：
$ 51.25K
总供应量：
$ 988.13M
流通量：
$ 988.13M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 51.25K
最高价：
$ 0.00338209
最低价：
$ 0
当前价格：
$ 0
4GENTIC（4GS）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 4GENTIC（4GS）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 4GS 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
4GS 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 4GS 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 4GS 代币的实时价格吧！
4GS 价格预测
想知道 4GS 的未来走势吗？我们的 4GS 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
