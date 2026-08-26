Wrapped SOPH Price Today

The live Wrapped SOPH (WSOPH) price today is $ 0.00443672, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSOPH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00443672 per WSOPH.

Wrapped SOPH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 57,041, with a circulating supply of 12.86M WSOPH. During the last 24 hours, WSOPH traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.050275, while the all-time low was $ 0.00437646.

In short-term performance, WSOPH moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.04.

Wrapped SOPH (WSOPH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.04K$ 57.04K $ 57.04K Volume (24H) $ 9.04$ 9.04 $ 9.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.05K$ 57.05K $ 57.05K Circulation Supply 12.86M 12.86M 12.86M Total Supply 14,304,524.6940493 14,304,524.6940493 14,304,524.6940493

The current Market Cap of Wrapped SOPH is $ 57.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.04. The circulating supply of WSOPH is 12.86M, with a total supply of 14304524.6940493. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.05K.