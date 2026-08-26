UpRock Price Today

The live UpRock (UPT) price today is $ 0.00283366, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current UPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00283366 per UPT.

UpRock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 613,500, with a circulating supply of 216.54M UPT. During the last 24 hours, UPT traded between $ 0.00274016 (low) and $ 0.0029604 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03765864, while the all-time low was $ 0.00154873.

In short-term performance, UPT moved -0.14% in the last hour and +17.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.42K.

UpRock (UPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 613.50K$ 613.50K $ 613.50K Volume (24H) $ 22.42K$ 22.42K $ 22.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.76M$ 2.76M $ 2.76M Circulation Supply 216.54M 216.54M 216.54M Total Supply 973,830,637.406851 973,830,637.406851 973,830,637.406851

The current Market Cap of UpRock is $ 613.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.42K. The circulating supply of UPT is 216.54M, with a total supply of 973830637.406851. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.76M.