Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 23.54 $ 23.54 $ 23.54 24H Low $ 24.43 $ 24.43 $ 24.43 24H High 24H Low $ 23.54$ 23.54 $ 23.54 24H High $ 24.43$ 24.43 $ 24.43 All Time High $ 43.51$ 43.51 $ 43.51 Lowest Price $ 12.16$ 12.16 $ 12.16 Price Change (1H) -1.11% Price Change (1D) -0.08% Price Change (7D) +4.13% Price Change (7D) +4.13%

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) real-time price is $24. Over the past 24 hours, TAVAX traded between a low of $ 23.54 and a high of $ 24.43, showing active market volatility. TAVAX's all-time high price is $ 43.51, while its all-time low price is $ 12.16.

In terms of short-term performance, TAVAX has changed by -1.11% over the past hour, -0.08% over 24 hours, and +4.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.08M$ 1.08M $ 1.08M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.08M$ 1.08M $ 1.08M Circulation Supply 44.72K 44.72K 44.72K Total Supply 44,719.7935636181 44,719.7935636181 44,719.7935636181

The current Market Cap of Treehouse AVAX is $ 1.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TAVAX is 44.72K, with a total supply of 44719.7935636181. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.