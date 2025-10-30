The live Treehouse AVAX price today is 24 USD. Track real-time TAVAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TAVAX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Treehouse AVAX price today is 24 USD. Track real-time TAVAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TAVAX price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About TAVAX

TAVAX Price Info

TAVAX Official Website

TAVAX Tokenomics

TAVAX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Treehouse AVAX Logo

Treehouse AVAX Price (TAVAX)

Unlisted

1 TAVAX to USD Live Price:

$24.05
$24.05$24.05
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:34:20 (UTC+8)

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 23.54
$ 23.54$ 23.54
24H Low
$ 24.43
$ 24.43$ 24.43
24H High

$ 23.54
$ 23.54$ 23.54

$ 24.43
$ 24.43$ 24.43

$ 43.51
$ 43.51$ 43.51

$ 12.16
$ 12.16$ 12.16

-1.11%

-0.08%

+4.13%

+4.13%

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) real-time price is $24. Over the past 24 hours, TAVAX traded between a low of $ 23.54 and a high of $ 24.43, showing active market volatility. TAVAX's all-time high price is $ 43.51, while its all-time low price is $ 12.16.

In terms of short-term performance, TAVAX has changed by -1.11% over the past hour, -0.08% over 24 hours, and +4.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Market Information

$ 1.08M
$ 1.08M$ 1.08M

--
----

$ 1.08M
$ 1.08M$ 1.08M

44.72K
44.72K 44.72K

44,719.7935636181
44,719.7935636181 44,719.7935636181

The current Market Cap of Treehouse AVAX is $ 1.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TAVAX is 44.72K, with a total supply of 44719.7935636181. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Treehouse AVAX to USD was $ -0.01955233481016.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Treehouse AVAX to USD was $ -8.6626728000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Treehouse AVAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Treehouse AVAX to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.01955233481016-0.08%
30 Days$ -8.6626728000-36.09%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX)

tAVAX is a liquid staking token (LST) is an independent extension of the successful tETH concept into the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem. It is designed to bring similar yield optimization and liquidity benefits to AVAX stakers, enabling users to earn rewards while maintaining flexibility across DeFi applications. tAVAX will also be part of Treehouse's Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) ecosystem in the future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Resource

Official Website

Treehouse AVAX Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Treehouse AVAX.

Check the Treehouse AVAX price prediction now!

TAVAX to Local Currencies

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAVAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX)

How much is Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) worth today?
The live TAVAX price in USD is 24.0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TAVAX to USD price?
The current price of TAVAX to USD is $ 24.0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Treehouse AVAX?
The market cap for TAVAX is $ 1.08M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TAVAX?
The circulating supply of TAVAX is 44.72K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TAVAX?
TAVAX achieved an ATH price of 43.51 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TAVAX?
TAVAX saw an ATL price of 12.16 USD.
What is the trading volume of TAVAX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TAVAX is -- USD.
Will TAVAX go higher this year?
TAVAX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TAVAX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:34:20 (UTC+8)

Treehouse AVAX (TAVAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,409.93
$110,409.93$110,409.93

-0.98%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,912.09
$3,912.09$3,912.09

-1.00%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02769
$0.02769$0.02769

-24.73%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.79
$194.79$194.79

-0.99%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0950
$3.0950$3.0950

+18.22%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,912.09
$3,912.09$3,912.09

-1.00%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,409.93
$110,409.93$110,409.93

-0.98%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.79
$194.79$194.79

-0.99%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5749
$2.5749$2.5749

-1.95%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19337
$0.19337$0.19337

+1.18%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7814
$0.7814$0.7814

+3,025.60%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001742
$0.00001742$0.00001742

+246.32%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00696
$0.00696$0.00696

+248.00%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000018284
$0.00000000000018284$0.00000000000018284

+220.54%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00847
$0.00847$0.00847

+69.40%