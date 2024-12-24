TAGGR Price (TAGGR)
The live price of TAGGR (TAGGR) today is 2.63 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 826.40K USD. TAGGR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TAGGR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.14K USD
- TAGGR price change within the day is -1.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 313.97K USD
Get real-time price updates of the TAGGR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TAGGR price information.
During today, the price change of TAGGR to USD was $ -0.036710043680169.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TAGGR to USD was $ -0.1754578200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TAGGR to USD was $ -0.3888120990.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TAGGR to USD was $ -1.963272529148448.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.036710043680169
|-1.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1754578200
|-6.67%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3888120990
|-14.78%
|90 Days
|$ -1.963272529148448
|-42.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of TAGGR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.85%
-1.37%
-20.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TAGGR is a public good, a mix of forums & blogs, where users write posts, upload pics, engage with others, or just use it as their blog. The differentiators: - Content is immutable to others (only the content creator can modify or delete) - Users govern all code changes via voting - 100% autonomous. It generates revenues from user activity and uses part of these funds to auto-top up with cycles. As it is now without any upgrade or devs it can run as long as IC runs and there is user activity
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TAGGR to AUD
A$4.208
|1 TAGGR to GBP
￡2.0777
|1 TAGGR to EUR
€2.5248
|1 TAGGR to USD
$2.63
|1 TAGGR to MYR
RM11.8087
|1 TAGGR to TRY
₺92.576
|1 TAGGR to JPY
¥413.2519
|1 TAGGR to RUB
₽266.2086
|1 TAGGR to INR
₹223.7341
|1 TAGGR to IDR
Rp42,419.3489
|1 TAGGR to PHP
₱153.9339
|1 TAGGR to EGP
￡E.134.3141
|1 TAGGR to BRL
R$16.2534
|1 TAGGR to CAD
C$3.7609
|1 TAGGR to BDT
৳314.6532
|1 TAGGR to NGN
₦4,071.1874
|1 TAGGR to UAH
₴110.6704
|1 TAGGR to VES
Bs134.13
|1 TAGGR to PKR
Rs733.6122
|1 TAGGR to KZT
₸1,373.3597
|1 TAGGR to THB
฿90.1301
|1 TAGGR to TWD
NT$86.001
|1 TAGGR to CHF
Fr2.3407
|1 TAGGR to HKD
HK$20.4088
|1 TAGGR to MAD
.د.م26.4841