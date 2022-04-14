TAGGR (TAGGR) Information

TAGGR is a public good, a mix of forums & blogs, where users write posts, upload pics, engage with others, or just use it as their blog. The differentiators: - Content is immutable to others (only the content creator can modify or delete) - Users govern all code changes via voting - 100% autonomous. It generates revenues from user activity and uses part of these funds to auto-top up with cycles. As it is now without any upgrade or devs it can run as long as IC runs and there is user activity