Superseed is a network that transforms Ethereum scaling into self-repaying loans.
We believe in Ethereum’s ability to enable financial freedom. Superseed extends this by maximizing capital efficiency, returning 100% of protocol revenue to our users.
With Superseed, you access yield at zero percent interest, with loans repaid effortlessly through protocol-generated fees, including sequencer profits, CDP interest, and inflationary rewards.
Superseed is an optimistic rollup, featuring a collection of components designed to enhance the onchain experience by automatically repaying loans.
Superseed (SUPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Superseed (SUPR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUPR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUPR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
