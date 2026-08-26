SubQuery Network Price Today

The live SubQuery Network (SQT) price today is $ 0, with a 7.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current SQT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SQT.

SubQuery Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,802, with a circulating supply of 3.79B SQT. During the last 24 hours, SQT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.085438, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SQT moved -3.21% in the last hour and -14.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SubQuery Network (SQT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.80K$ 47.80K $ 47.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 128.94K$ 128.94K $ 128.94K Circulation Supply 3.79B 3.79B 3.79B Total Supply 10,214,324,322.33168 10,214,324,322.33168 10,214,324,322.33168

The current Market Cap of SubQuery Network is $ 47.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SQT is 3.79B, with a total supply of 10214324322.33168. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.94K.