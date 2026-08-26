SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS Price Today

The live SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNG.

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,182.58, with a circulating supply of 991.16M SNG. During the last 24 hours, SNG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNG moved -- in the last hour and -3.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.18K$ 17.18K $ 17.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.34K$ 17.34K $ 17.34K Circulation Supply 991.16M 991.16M 991.16M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS is $ 17.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SNG is 991.16M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.34K.