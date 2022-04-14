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Top Quest-to-Earn Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Quest-to-Earn sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Prize Protocol
Prize Protocol
PRIZE
$ 0.00112114
+0.28%
-0.04%
+14.77%
$ 56.70M
$ 7.47K
2
Billions
Billions
BILL
$ 0.01979
-0.20%
-3.39%
-0.10%
$ 47.76M
$ 3.55M
3
JumpToken
JumpToken
JMPT
$ 0.590767
-0.06%
-0.01%
+8.66%
$ 8.72M
$ 6.47K
4
Layer3
Layer3
L3
$ 0.003994
-0.70%
-1.41%
-1.95%
$ 4.90M
$ 13.71M
5
Meeds DAO
Meeds DAO
MEED
$ 0.04903393
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.00M
$ 32.85
6
MYRAD
MYRAD
MYRAD
$ 0.00049187
+2.71%
-0.09%
-1.58%
$ 491.41K
$ 8.07K
7
WURK
WURK
WURK
$ 0.0001481
-1.24%
-0.06%
+10.16%
$ 148.04K
$ 2.27K
8
SINBAD CREW BASE
SINBAD CREW BASE
SCB
$ 6.651E-5
-1.22%
+0.77%
-3.51%
$ 66.51K
--
9
EARNFI
EARNFI
EARNFI
$ 5.052E-5
+0.22%
+9.33%
+45.17%
$ 49.29K
--
10
AXOBOTL
AXOBOTL
AXOBOTL
$ 4.90547E-7
+1.45%
-2.61%
+7.89%
$ 49.09K
--
11
AskTianAI
AskTianAI
TIAN
$ 4.398E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 41.29K
--
12
Etarn
Etarn
ETAN
$ 0.00018304
+0.05%
+0.00%
-4.60%
$ 35.90K
$ 3.36K
13
CReaToR
CReaToR
CRTR
$ 7.527E-5
0.00%
+6.41%
+39.36%
$ 27.83K
--
14
Ignis
Ignis
IGN
$ 0.00037087
-2.07%
-0.14%
+15.77%
$ 23.32K
$ 352.22
15
Boost
Boost
BOOST
$ 2.802E-5
+0.36%
-24.02%
-6.69%
$ 17.37K
--
16
SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS
SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS
SNG
$ 1.734E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-3.13%
$ 17.18K
--
17
RollX
RollX
ROLL
$ 0.13121
+0.10%
-3.06%
-5.50%
--
$ 446.54K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Quest-to-Earn tokens and why are they popular?
Quest-to-Earn tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $120.05M.
What is the best-performing Quest-to-Earn token right now?
Among Quest-to-Earn tokens tracked on MEXC, EARNFI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.33% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Quest-to-Earn tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 Quest-to-Earn tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Quest-to-Earn tokens include PRIZE, BILL, JMPT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Quest-to-Earn category?
The combined market capitalization of all Quest-to-Earn tokens is approximately $120.05M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Quest-to-Earn sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.