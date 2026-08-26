RockSolid rETH Price Today

The live RockSolid rETH (ROCK.RETH) price today is $ 1,777.02, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROCK.RETH to USD conversion rate is $ 1,777.02 per ROCK.RETH.

RockSolid rETH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,005,541, with a circulating supply of 7.88K ROCK.RETH. During the last 24 hours, ROCK.RETH traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,758.98, while the all-time low was $ 1,539.97.

In short-term performance, ROCK.RETH moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.28K.

RockSolid rETH (ROCK.RETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.01M$ 14.01M $ 14.01M Volume (24H) $ 1.28K$ 1.28K $ 1.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.01M$ 14.01M $ 14.01M Circulation Supply 7.88K 7.88K 7.88K Total Supply 7,996.860890162975 7,996.860890162975 7,996.860890162975

The current Market Cap of RockSolid rETH is $ 14.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.28K. The circulating supply of ROCK.RETH is 7.88K, with a total supply of 7996.860890162975. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.01M.