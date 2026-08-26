NemoClaw Price Today

The live NemoClaw (NEMOCLAW) price today is $ 0, with a 5.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEMOCLAW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEMOCLAW.

NemoClaw currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,729.61, with a circulating supply of 958.45M NEMOCLAW. During the last 24 hours, NEMOCLAW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00118586, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEMOCLAW moved -0.26% in the last hour and +42.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NemoClaw (NEMOCLAW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.73K$ 14.73K $ 14.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.27K$ 15.27K $ 15.27K Circulation Supply 958.45M 958.45M 958.45M Total Supply 993,550,224.16864 993,550,224.16864 993,550,224.16864

The current Market Cap of NemoClaw is $ 14.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEMOCLAW is 958.45M, with a total supply of 993550224.16864. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.27K.