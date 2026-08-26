Level 114 Price Today

The live Level 114 (SN114) price today is $ 2.62, with a 2.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN114 to USD conversion rate is $ 2.62 per SN114.

Level 114 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,208,571, with a circulating supply of 1.61M SN114. During the last 24 hours, SN114 traded between $ 2.55 (low) and $ 2.92 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.45, while the all-time low was $ 0.01604766.

In short-term performance, SN114 moved -0.17% in the last hour and +24.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 218.62K.

Level 114 (SN114) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.21M$ 4.21M $ 4.21M Volume (24H) $ 218.62K$ 218.62K $ 218.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.21M$ 4.21M $ 4.21M Circulation Supply 1.61M 1.61M 1.61M Total Supply 1,607,018.743474369 1,607,018.743474369 1,607,018.743474369

The current Market Cap of Level 114 is $ 4.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 218.62K. The circulating supply of SN114 is 1.61M, with a total supply of 1607018.743474369. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.21M.