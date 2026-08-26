Islands Price Today

The live Islands (ISLANDS) price today is $ 0, with a 12.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISLANDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ISLANDS.

Islands currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,769.16, with a circulating supply of 878.00M ISLANDS. During the last 24 hours, ISLANDS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00132993, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ISLANDS moved -1.45% in the last hour and +60.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Islands (ISLANDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.77K$ 19.77K $ 19.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.77K$ 19.77K $ 19.77K Circulation Supply 878.00M 878.00M 878.00M Total Supply 878,000,345.254402 878,000,345.254402 878,000,345.254402

The current Market Cap of Islands is $ 19.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ISLANDS is 878.00M, with a total supply of 878000345.254402. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.77K.