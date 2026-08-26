HODLBUIDL Price Today

The live HODLBUIDL (HODLBD) price today is $ 0, with a 4.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current HODLBD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HODLBD.

HODLBUIDL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,985.37, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HODLBD. During the last 24 hours, HODLBD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HODLBD moved -0.18% in the last hour and +39.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

HODLBUIDL (HODLBD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.99K$ 11.99K $ 11.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.99K$ 11.99K $ 11.99K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HODLBUIDL is $ 11.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HODLBD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.99K.