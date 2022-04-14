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Top Pools Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Pools Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003873
+0.16%
-10.09%
+33.29%
$ 1.60B
$ 311.74B
2
Goatseus Maximus
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT
$ 0.01633
+0.56%
-2.76%
+21.66%
$ 16.23M
$ 5.41M
3
Possum
Possum
POSM
$ 0.00017691
-0.16%
+0.40%
+50.72%
$ 176.91K
$ 102.68K
4
ChowdLaunch
ChowdLaunch
CHWDR
$ 0.00013529
-0.74%
-0.01%
+5.33%
$ 133.17K
$ 12.31K
5
Unicorn Pegasus
Unicorn Pegasus
UNIPEG
$ 8.854E-5
+1.53%
-6.01%
+31.68%
$ 88.52K
--
6
Unifrog
Unifrog
UNIFROG
$ 7.985E-5
+0.45%
-2.16%
+6.61%
$ 79.83K
--
7
RHPS
RHPS
RHPS
$ 6.941E-5
+0.30%
-1.57%
+8.59%
$ 69.40K
--
8
froglet
froglet
FROGLET
$ 6.36E-5
+0.32%
-3.38%
-12.95%
$ 63.59K
--
9
divinely protected
divinely protected
222
$ 5.963E-5
+0.32%
-15.25%
+42.42%
$ 59.62K
--
10
skrimp
skrimp
SKRMP
$ 5.628E-5
+0.84%
-1.09%
-7.42%
$ 56.21K
--
11
ABE
ABE
ABE
$ 4.584E-5
+3.66%
-20.71%
-3.49%
$ 44.47K
--
12
Stonkfrog
Stonkfrog
STNK
$ 2.963E-5
+0.30%
-4.90%
+11.68%
$ 29.63K
--
13
LONGBOW
LONGBOW
BOW
$ 2.652E-5
+0.30%
+2.47%
+12.23%
$ 26.52K
--
14
THE LEAK
THE LEAK
LEAK
$ 2.286E-5
+0.31%
-1.74%
+3.02%
$ 22.86K
--
15
PIGI COIN
PIGI COIN
PIGI
$ 2.267E-5
-0.35%
+34.72%
+13.01%
$ 22.82K
--
16
Toucan
Toucan
TCAN
$ 1.816E-5
+0.33%
-1.92%
+0.55%
$ 18.16K
--
17
CAPTAIN ROBINHOOD
CAPTAIN ROBINHOOD
VLAD
$ 1.33E-5
+0.38%
-3.33%
+11.58%
$ 13.29K
--
18
HODLBUIDL
HODLBUIDL
HODLBD
$ 1.195E-5
+0.25%
-3.90%
-0.91%
$ 11.95K
--
19
frong
frong
FRONG
$ 0.005181
+2.09%
+32.52%
+55.21%
--
$ 38.69M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Pools Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Pools Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 19 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.61B.
What is the best-performing Pools Launchpad token right now?
Among Pools Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, PIGI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 34.72% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Pools Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 19 Pools Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Pools Launchpad tokens include PEPE, GOAT, POSM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Pools Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalization of all Pools Launchpad tokens is approximately $1.61B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Pools Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.