EARNFI Price Today

The live EARNFI (EARNFI) price today is $ 0, with a 7.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current EARNFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EARNFI.

EARNFI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,338, with a circulating supply of 975.99M EARNFI. During the last 24 hours, EARNFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EARNFI moved +0.09% in the last hour and +53.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

EARNFI (EARNFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.34K$ 49.34K $ 49.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.34K$ 49.34K $ 49.34K Circulation Supply 975.99M 975.99M 975.99M Total Supply 975,985,407.424407 975,985,407.424407 975,985,407.424407

The current Market Cap of EARNFI is $ 49.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EARNFI is 975.99M, with a total supply of 975985407.424407. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.34K.