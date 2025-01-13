Datamine Price (DAM)
The live price of Datamine (DAM) today is 0.04762516 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 126.28K USD. DAM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Datamine Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 327.66 USD
- Datamine price change within the day is +3.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.65M USD
During today, the price change of Datamine to USD was $ +0.0015845.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Datamine to USD was $ +0.0033561259.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Datamine to USD was $ -0.0111749818.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Datamine to USD was $ +0.00299746131373429.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0015845
|+3.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0033561259
|+7.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0111749818
|-23.46%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00299746131373429
|+6.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Datamine: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
+3.44%
-7.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Datamine Crypto uses smart contracts to redefine DeFi by creating on-chain Supply and Demand equilibrium. FLUX tokens are generated every 15 seconds to be burned by Datamine (DAM) token holders.
