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Top Restaking Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Restaking sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+9.74%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
2
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
3
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,138
+0.03%
-0.02%
+13.92%
$ 811.34M
$ 1.01M
4
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.5742
+0.42%
-7.40%
+11.15%
$ 505.68M
$ 9.22M
5
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.756
-0.29%
-2.84%
+16.67%
$ 297.83M
$ 372.05K
6
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.2112
-0.33%
-6.84%
+14.83%
$ 165.96M
$ 625.38K
7
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,663.25
+0.27%
-0.02%
+9.24%
$ 110.87M
$ 649.91K
8
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 77,480
+0.41%
-0.06%
+21.16%
$ 76.28M
$ 125.19
9
Renzo Restaked LST
Renzo Restaked LST
PZETH
$ 2,751.42
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 69.21M
$ 304.75
10
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
11
SSV Token
SSV Token
SSV
$ 2.673
+0.87%
-1.76%
+19.19%
$ 43.70M
$ 20.83K
12
Mantle Restaked ETH
Mantle Restaked ETH
CMETH
$ 2,693.02
-0.06%
-0.01%
+9.25%
$ 41.53M
$ 4.49K
13
$ 0.006313
+0.24%
-3.39%
+3.10%
$ 40.21M
$ 9.24M
14
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.06907
+0.40%
-2.63%
+8.17%
$ 31.22M
$ 863.22K
15
Restaked Swell ETH
Restaked Swell ETH
RSWETH
$ 2,633.38
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.05%
$ 30.11M
$ 6.67K
16
Renzo
Renzo
REZ
$ 0.003134
+1.57%
-1.77%
+12.50%
$ 26.56M
$ 30.48M
17
Kelp Gain
Kelp Gain
AGETH
$ 2,528.26
0.00%
+0.03%
+7.42%
$ 16.09M
$ 6.23
18
BounceBit
BounceBit
BB
$ 0.009867
+0.36%
-2.39%
+16.18%
$ 11.32M
$ 6.11M
19
Kyros Restaked SOL
Kyros Restaked SOL
KYSOL
$ 126.08
+0.03%
-0.03%
+15.14%
$ 10.53M
$ 1.68K
20
KernelDAO
KernelDAO
KERNEL
$ 0.03643
0.00%
-3.99%
+6.66%
$ 10.41M
$ 1.47M
21
ynETH MAX
ynETH MAX
YNETHX
$ 2,568.7
0.00%
--
+29.45%
$ 9.81M
$ 13.61
22
Solayer Staked SOL
Solayer Staked SOL
SSOL
$ 113.33
+0.09%
-0.04%
+15.03%
$ 8.75M
$ 4.96K
23
Puffer
Puffer
PUFFER
$ 0.0158
-0.64%
-4.29%
+23.81%
$ 7.55M
$ 3.35M
24
Zircuit
Zircuit
ZRC
$ 0.00091828
-0.25%
-0.17%
+27.68%
$ 3.36M
$ 457.29K
25
Renzo Restaked SOL
Renzo Restaked SOL
EZSOL
$ 126.48
+0.17%
-0.04%
+15.31%
$ 3.30M
$ 446.44
26
Swell Network
Swell Network
SWELL
$ 0.0006642
+0.77%
+4.49%
+9.43%
$ 3.30M
$ 82.50M
27
mETH Protocol
mETH Protocol
COOK
$ 0.00227133
-0.08%
-0.01%
-3.21%
$ 2.18M
$ 25.09K
28
King Protocol
King Protocol
KING
$ 232.88
+0.24%
-0.03%
+14.65%
$ 1.46M
$ 96.28
29
Obol
Obol
OBOL
$ 0.00253391
+1.13%
-0.12%
+9.80%
$ 808.03K
$ 88.64K
30
Automata
Automata
ATA
$ 0.00070925
-0.36%
-0.01%
-26.66%
$ 688.88K
$ 67.61K
31
Carrot by Puffer
Carrot by Puffer
CARROT
$ 0.00634386
0.00%
+0.06%
+18.55%
$ 574.46K
$ 1.01K
32
Lair
Lair
LAIR
$ 0.0006843
0.00%
-0.00%
+9.14%
$ 485.70K
$ 987.46
33
Restaked sAVAX
Restaked sAVAX
RSAVAX
$ 9.42
+0.32%
-0.04%
+13.49%
$ 363.26K
$ 2.78
34
Kyros
Kyros
KYROS
$ 0.01483618
+0.24%
-0.05%
+6.26%
$ 341.68K
$ 407.05
35
Eigenpie
Eigenpie
EGP
$ 0.03445341
+0.12%
-0.02%
+6.10%
$ 201.32K
$ 211.93
36
SatLayer
SatLayer
SLAY
$ 0.00027358
0.00%
--
-5.15%
$ 166.61K
$ 10.52
37
Restake Finance
Restake Finance
RSTK
$ 0.002454
0.00%
--
+31.09%
$ 93.88K
$ 1.12
38
Pell Network Token
Pell Network Token
PELL
$ 0.00016788
+0.01%
+0.00%
+2.12%
$ 56.41K
$ 209.95
39
MilkyWay
MilkyWay
MILK
$ 3.47E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-1.73%
$ 41.64K
--
40
CYGNUS
CYGNUS
CGN
$ 0.002019
-0.05%
-0.45%
-5.45%
--
$ 32.75M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Restaking tokens and why are they popular?
Restaking tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 40 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $7.86B.
What is the best-performing Restaking token right now?
Among Restaking tokens tracked on MEXC, SWELL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.49% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Restaking tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 40 Restaking tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Restaking tokens include WEETH, RSETH, LBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Restaking category?
The combined market capitalization of all Restaking tokens is approximately $7.86B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Restaking sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.