SatLayer Price Today

The live SatLayer (SLAY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SLAY.

SatLayer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 164,490, with a circulating supply of 609.00M SLAY. During the last 24 hours, SLAY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.098666, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SLAY moved +0.01% in the last hour and -5.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.18.

SatLayer (SLAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 164.49K$ 164.49K $ 164.49K Volume (24H) $ 9.18$ 9.18 $ 9.18 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 567.21K$ 567.21K $ 567.21K Circulation Supply 609.00M 609.00M 609.00M Total Supply 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SatLayer is $ 164.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.18. The circulating supply of SLAY is 609.00M, with a total supply of 2100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 567.21K.