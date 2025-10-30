Eigenpie (EGP) Price Information (USD)

Eigenpie (EGP) real-time price is $0.426673. Over the past 24 hours, EGP traded between a low of $ 0.408925 and a high of $ 0.499905, showing active market volatility. EGP's all-time high price is $ 9.68, while its all-time low price is $ 0.359252.

In terms of short-term performance, EGP has changed by -0.70% over the past hour, -2.23% over 24 hours, and -2.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eigenpie (EGP) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Eigenpie is $ 1.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EGP is 3.69M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.29M.